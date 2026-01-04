Mercedes Moné Net Worth

Widely regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Mercedes Moné is currently one of the most decorated in-ring performers in the business today. Starting her career in WWE, Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, set a new standard for in-ring excellence alongside her fellow Four Horsewomen in NXT.

With multiple reigns holding every title available to her in WWE, Moné decided to walk away and bet on herself by traveling around the world and eventually signing with All Elite Wrestling to become a top star for WWE's biggest competitor.

"The CEO" has signed numerous lucrative contracts and has even expanded her brand beyond the wrestling industry. There is no question that Moné is among the biggest stars in wrestling today.

Name Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado) Estimated Net Worth $4 Million Source of Wealth Professional Wrestling, Acting, Music, Modeling, Endorsements Salary $3 Million annually Sponsorships & Endorsements Crunchyroll Charity Special Olympics, Conor's Cure, Make A Wish

What is Mercedes Moné's Net Worth?

Mercedes Moné will defend the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in an open challenge on Collision Holiday Bash. | All Elite Wrestling

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mercedes Moné currently has a net worth of around $4 million. This figure is based on her current salary with AEW and other revenue earned outside of the pro wrestling business, including acting, music and endorsements.

Starting her pro wrestling training in 2008, Mercedes Moné, real name Mercedes Varnado, began her in-ring career in 2010 on the independent scene. After only two years in the business, Moné signed with WWE and got her start on the NXT brand.

Rising the ranks, Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, became one of the cornerstones of the developmental brand along with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Becoming known as The Four Horsewomen, these four stars helped to truly ignite the Women's Revolution in WWE. In 2015, Banks, Lynch and Flair all got called up to the main roster.

Banks would go on to develop a Hall of Fame-worthy resumé with six reigns as WWE Women's Champion and becoming the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bayley. After 10 years with the promotion, Banks famously walked out of the company alongside Naomi while holding the tag titles after creative differences with the promotion.

Banks would reinvent herself as Mercedes Moné and start a career-defining run outside of WWE. First heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she went on to become IWGP Women's Champion. Then, in 2024, Moné signed with All Elite Wrestling, where she quickly captured the TBS Championship.

Outside of wrestling, Moné has also begun an acting career, appearing on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." She has also modeled for New York Fashion Week and ventured into music, doing vocals on her AEW theme song.

Becoming the longest reigning TBS Champion, Moné would make history by holding 13 titles at once, setting a record once held by Ultimo Dragon. There is no denying Mercedes Moné's place among the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

Mercedes Moné's Salary

Signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2024, Mercedes Moné is the highest-paid women's wrestler in the company and in the pro wrestling industry. Her contract is reportedly around $3 million annually, putting her among the highest-paid performers on the entire AEW roster.

Mercedes Moné's Endorsements

Mercedes Moné is a highly marketable star capable of securing endorsements and sponsorships. Outside of her own merchandise line sold by AEW, Moné is also an ambassador for Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll, the largest Anime streaming service in the world, announces a collaboration with our glorious CEO Mercedes Moné! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QovG7gQ6Hk — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) July 9, 2025

The AEW star signed a merchandise collaboration with the anime streaming service, with a collection of apparel and accessories sold in her image.

Mercedes Moné's Charity Work

Mercedes Moné has supported various charities throughout her illustrious career. During her time in WWE, Moné supported athletes taking part in the Special Olympics, which holds a special place in her heart because her younger brother has autism.

Moné has also supported the WWE-sponsored charities, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Conor's Cure.

More WWE Wrestler Net Worth

Becky Lynch Net Worth 2025

Nikki Bella Net Worth 2025

Ronda Rousey Net Worth 2025

Stephanie McMahon Net Worth 2025