Mick Foley Net Worth 2025

Mick Foley is a former American professional wrestler who is most remembered by fans for his work in the WWE. Foley also used turned his wrestling success into a career as an author and comedian.
Earning a reputation as "The Hardcore Legend," Foley excelled against the likes of Terry Funk and Abdullah The Butcher. He then went on to shine as a character worker and talker on the mic over in the WWE.
From his runs in WWE, WCW and ECW to becoming a New York Times Best Selling author, Foley earned an iconic status that can't be matched.
Here is everything you need to know Mick Foley's net worth for 2025.
What is Mick Foley's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Mick Foley currently has a net worth of around $8 million. His primary source of income is from the professional wrestling. Foley is currently under a WWE Legends contract.
Considered by many to be among one of the greatest overall performers of all time, Foley have crafted a legacy unlike anyone in the history of the business.
Outside of the pro wrestling industry, "The Hardcore Legend" has also earned a living from script writing, acting, brand endorsements, stand-up comedy and stage shows like his current one-man world tour that you can see here.
Mick Foley's Salary
After retiring from full-time in-ring competition with his last singles bout taking place in 2015, Mick Foley became an official WWE brand ambassador. There are reports that Foley earns $2.88 Million annually for his role with the company, but this number cannot be confirmed.
At the height of his career as WWE champion, Foley revealed on his podcast 'Foley Is Pod' that he earned $400,000.
Mick Foley's Charity Work
Mick Foley has become an active representative for several charitable organizations. His charity work has centered on helping children and soldiers. Foley has been lauded for his work with AARP and RAINN.
Foley supports the charity, RAINN, which stands for Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network. The organization works end sexual violence and to provide assistance to the survivors. In the past, Foley has reportedly raised $10,000 fundraising for the charity.
In his signature Santa Claus costume, the former Mankind has also provided to numerous charities and given away gifts to many children in hospitals.
Foley has also contributed to notable charities, such as Wounded Warrior Project, the Childhelp organization and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In everything he does involving charity, Foley leads with his heart.
