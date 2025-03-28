New Dates Announced For Sting's '2025 Or Never' Convention Tour
The Icon Sting has announced over a dozen new dates for his previously announced '2025 or Never' convention tour.
The Hall of Famer stepped away from the ring in March of last year after he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. Now Sting is set to retire his iconic face paint and ring attire.
Fans who want a chance to grab a photo with Sting as they've seen him on television all these years have until the end of the year to attend one of the following events.
New Dates Announced for Sting's 2035 or Never Tour:
- April 6 - SC Comic Con Greenville, South Carolina
- April 19 - WrestleCon Las Vegas, Nevada
- April 27 - Huntsville Expo Huntsville, Alabama
- May 4 - Pandora's Box Lafayette, New Jersey
- May 31 - Arizona Collectors Expo - Phoenix, Arizona
- July 25 - Big Time Wrestling Charlotte, North Carolina
- August 2 - WrestleCon East Rutherford, New Jersey
- August 9 - Madison Comic Expo Madison, Wisconsin
- August 15 - Monster-Mania Con Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- August 30 - Wrestleverse Fest Chattanooga, Tennessee
- September 13 - Horrorhound Weekend Cincinnati, Ohio
- October 4 - Spookala Tampa, Florida
- October 11 - Comic Con Scotland Edinburgh, Scotland
- December 20 - Wrestleverse Fest Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
