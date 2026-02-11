Former WWE Star Says They’re the Best Heel in Wrestling

They say it's not bragging if you back it up, and this former WWE Superstar believes they back up their claim to being the best heel in wrestling.

AJ Francis, known to the WWE Universe as Top Dolla, has been making waves in TNA Wrestling over the last few years. The former TNA Digital Media Champion has carved out quite a name for himself in the company and takes great pride in being one of the most hated heels in the company.

Despite being released by WWE twice in the last five years, Francis made multiple appearances on NXT last year as part of the ongoing storyline between that brand and TNA.

AJ Francis chokeslams TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. | TNAWrestling.com

Francis was a recent guest on the Bell to Bell Show, and during the discussion, he didn't mince words when he boasted his claim that not only is he the best heel in the business, but he's also the best big man with the best chokeslam as well.

"I mean, I'm the best heel in the business," AJ Francis declared. "I've been saying I'm the best heel in the business, the best big man in the business, with the best chokeslam in the business. I've been saying that for years, and people are finally starting to realize I'm not just talking. I back up everything I say.



"Every match that I'm put in is a banger, me versus Rich Swann, me versus BDE, me versus Leon Slater, me versus BDE, the other two times, me versus me versus Nic Nemeth, me versus PCO, me versus Moose. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal, I was in for four minutes, and it was an incredible four minutes. I was one of eight people in the Slammiversary ladder match, and I steal the show with a moonsault off the ladder. I'm always going to prove exactly who I am."

AJ Francis continues to prove his doubters wrong in TNA Wrestling

It was reported last November that AJ Francis' contract with TNA Wrestling was set to expire by the end of the year. Despite no official announcement that he's been re-signed, Francis continues to compete for the company. On the January 29 episode of TNA iMPACT, he competed in the main event in a No Holds Barred match against his former friend Rich Swann.

Francis and Swann stole the show that evening, wrestling all over the iMPACT Zone, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Swann would go on to win the match, but Francis made him look like every bit of the main event heel he claims himself to be. You can check out a highlight from this matchup in the embedded post below.

