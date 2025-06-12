Natalya Reveals The VIP Perk Nikki Bella Turned Down On Her Return At WWE Raw
Nikki Bella is back, and she's looking to mix it up with the rest of the WWE women's division both in and out of the ring.
Nikki made her long-awaited return to WWE television on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, her first appearance since entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble in the #30 spot back in February.
Not everyone was excited about her return, however, as Liv Morgan interrupted Nikki's promo before hitting her with an Oblivion. All signs now point to Morgan and Bella squaring off at the upcoming Evolution 2 event in Atlanta next month, and the latest reports suggest she might not be taking on Morgan alone.
Natalya has now revealed that Nikki was offered quite a perk upon her return to the show. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, she said that WWE offered to give Bella her own locker room, but she denied the offer and instead chose to change with the rest of the women.
"So yesterday in the locker room they wanted to get Nikki her own locker room. And they were like, we’re going to get Nikki Bella her own room, she’s going to have her own space, we’ll put a fruit tray in there and all this stuff that she wanted and she goes ‘No. I don’t want to change in my own locker room.’"
Natalya continued:
And this is what I love about Nikki, she goes, ‘I want to change with the rest of the girls.’ She’s like, ‘I want to be in the locker room with the rest of the girls because that’s the most special place to be. It’s about being with the girls.’ And so I love that. So she was in the locker room with us, it’s a very sacred place, the locker room."
Nikki's return at the Royal Rumble marked her first match since 2022. Her last singles match occurred at the inaugural Evolution event back in 2018, a losing effort against Ronda Rousey.
