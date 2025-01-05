Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Drawing Interest From NJPW
Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, has officially been a free agent for less than a week and he's already drawing interest on the open market.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Pestock and New Japan Pro Wrestling have had, at the very least, preliminary conversations that could lead to the former WWE United States Champion heading overseas.
A number of talents with NJPW have either had their contracts expire or their contracts are due to expire shortly. Gabe Kidd, David Finlay and Drilla Moloney are among them according to Ross Sapp, so it's certainly understandable to see why the promotion would waste little time in contacting one of the top free agents available. Especially someone as versatile as Pestock.
Pestock was also spotted backstage last weekend at AEW Worlds End. There's no word on whether there were any conversations about him joining All Elite Wrestling in some capacity down the line. He does live within easy driving distance from Orlando, where Worlds End was located, and the belief is he was at the arena visiting friends.
We'll provide more information on Pestock's free agency as it becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Triple H Confirms Broadcast Team Change For WWE Raw And SmackDown
Triple H Reveals WrestleMania 41 Main Event 'Penciled In' But Plans Could Always Change