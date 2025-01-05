The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night
The Final Boss is coming to Netflix.
Amid the speculation that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be sticking around in Los Angeles after the Golden Globes tonight to attend the Raw on Netflix premiere, he has now removed all doubt.
The Rock took to social media Sunday afternoon to make it clear that he will be at the Intuit Dome tomorrow night, and is dedicating the show to his grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia.
Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life.- The Rock on X
I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish ways behind” (well, I try 😅) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit.
Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan way)
After 20yrs of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it 🇼🇸❤️💪🏾
Until then, I’ll come back home to @WWE tomorrow night as we make history on @netflix and begin a new and exciting era.
Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.
~ High Chief Seiuli
It's a big night Monday for not only WWE, but also the Anoa'i family as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face off in Tribal Combat for the right to lead the Bloodline. It's nearly a guarantee that it will be an electrifying night, especially now that The Great One has confirmed his attendance.
