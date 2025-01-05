Triple H Reveals WrestleMania 41 Main Event 'Penciled In' But Plans Could Always Change
Cody Rhodes may have finished his story in the main event of WrestleMania XL last April, but he only did so after said story underwent numerous rewrites. Ultimately, The American Nightmare made it to his final chapter and captured the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.
What the future holds for Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk and numerous other WWE Superstars this April at WrestleMania 41 is anyone's guess, but the man in charge of their fate has a pretty good idea where the road to WrestleMania is going to lead.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was a guest on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina this week and did confirm that he has a main event in mind for Las Vegas but it comes with an asterisk.
"I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, 'Have you ever considered doing this with me?' 'Oh, that's an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.' Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it's not resonating the way I thought it would, 'maybe this would be bigger.' It can all change."
Levesque has often compared the process of putting together a WrestleMania card to that of plugging in coordinates into a GPS. He has a destination in mind, but you never know what twists and turns will come along that throws the route to get there off course.
"We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that's morphed a lot. We're sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I'm not sure."
There of course is one big eraser out there that could swoop down at any moment and begin making changes. His name name is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
As of this writing, it's widely believed that The Rock's schedule will not allow him to compete this April in Las Vegas. This despite the seeds for a match with Cody Rhodes being planted months ago.
One last minute phone call, however, could change everything. Levesque and his team sound ready to accommodate him should that call come in.
"He's earned the right to kind of come and go and do what he pleases," Levesque said while guaranteeing that he'll always do what's best for the company. "He's super collaborative with me and super collaborative with Nick on what we want to do, contrary to what a lot of people think. Time will tell."
Levesque didn't want to give away any further details regarding the card or any planned appearances for WrestleMania, but note that as 'game-changing' moments present themselves, The Final Boss will usually appear as he is a game-changer.
The Rock has already confirmed he will be at the Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night in Los Angeles. Could that be the start of something significant in the run up to WrestleMania 41 or another one off appearance similar to what happened at Bad Blood in October.
As Triple H said, time will tell.
