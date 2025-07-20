G1 Climax 35 Night 2 Results (7/20/25): Kidd Forfeits Match Due To Injury, Taichi Defeats Uemura
Night two of G1 Climax 35 started on a somber note. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd came out to the ring on crutches, unable to put weight on his right knee.
He shared that he hyperextended his knee the night before while wrestling Konosuke Takeshita and was forced to forfeit his B Block match with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. that was scheduled to be the main event later in the night. As a result of the forfeiture, Sabre was awarded his first two points of the tournament.
It is worth noting that Kidd did not withdraw from the G1 altogether. He said he plans to rehab his injury as quickly as possible and hopefully return soon to finish the tournament.
Because of Gabe Kidd's unfortunate injury, A Block ended up main eventing night two with the clash of former Just 4 Guys teammates, Taichi and Yuya Uemura. Taichi served as somewhat of a mentor to Uemura when he returned from excursion and it was clear throughout the match how much he had studied the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.
After nearly 20 minutes of neutralizing limbs, near KOs, and fighting spirit, Taichi defeated Yuya Uemura with a Black Mephisto. The competitors embraced after the match and played the Just 4 Guys theme song for old times sake.
Another standout from night two was Konosuke Takeshita versus El Phantasmo in the B Block semi-main event, a rematch of their fantastic G1 Climax 34 clash last year. ELP picked up the win this time and brought their personal singles rivalry record to 2-1-1, still favoring Takeshita by one win. As far as G1 35 goes, both men now have 2 points.
Leading A Block after defeating Yota Tsuji on night two is EVIL with 4 points. The top of B Block is currently tied by Drilla Moloney and YOSHI-HASHI with 4 points each.
Read below for the full results of night two of G1 Climax 35.
Full Results
Block A
Callum Newman [2] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]
Boltin Oleg [2] def. Ryohei Oiwa [2]
David Finlay [2] def. SANADA [0]
EVIL [4] def. Yota Tsuji [2]
Taichi [2] def. Yuya Uemura [2]
Block B
Drilla Moloney [4] def. Shota Umino [2]
YOSHI-HASHI [4] def. Ren Narita [2]
Great-O-Khan [2] def. Shingo Takagi [0]
El Phantasmo [2] def. Konosuke Takeshita [2]
What's Next?
G1 Climax 35 Night 3 takes place Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Sendai at 5:30am EST/2:30am PST on NJPW World.
A Block
Callum Newman vs. Ryohei Oiwa
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg
SANADA vs. EVIL
Taichi vs. David Finlay
Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
