G1 Climax 35 Night 2 Results (7/20/25): Kidd Forfeits Match Due To Injury, Taichi Defeats Uemura

Gabe Kidd withdrew from night two of G1 Climax 35, but hopes to return and finish the tournament. Taichi defeated Yuya Uemura in a clash of teacher versus student.

Lyric Swinton

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Taichi at G1 Climax 35. / New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Night two of G1 Climax 35 started on a somber note. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd came out to the ring on crutches, unable to put weight on his right knee.

He shared that he hyperextended his knee the night before while wrestling Konosuke Takeshita and was forced to forfeit his B Block match with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. that was scheduled to be the main event later in the night. As a result of the forfeiture, Sabre was awarded his first two points of the tournament.

It is worth noting that Kidd did not withdraw from the G1 altogether. He said he plans to rehab his injury as quickly as possible and hopefully return soon to finish the tournament.

Because of Gabe Kidd's unfortunate injury, A Block ended up main eventing night two with the clash of former Just 4 Guys teammates, Taichi and Yuya Uemura. Taichi served as somewhat of a mentor to Uemura when he returned from excursion and it was clear throughout the match how much he had studied the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

After nearly 20 minutes of neutralizing limbs, near KOs, and fighting spirit, Taichi defeated Yuya Uemura with a Black Mephisto. The competitors embraced after the match and played the Just 4 Guys theme song for old times sake.

Another standout from night two was Konosuke Takeshita versus El Phantasmo in the B Block semi-main event, a rematch of their fantastic G1 Climax 34 clash last year. ELP picked up the win this time and brought their personal singles rivalry record to 2-1-1, still favoring Takeshita by one win. As far as G1 35 goes, both men now have 2 points.

Leading A Block after defeating Yota Tsuji on night two is EVIL with 4 points. The top of B Block is currently tied by Drilla Moloney and YOSHI-HASHI with 4 points each.

Read below for the full results of night two of G1 Climax 35.

Full Results

Block A

Callum Newman [2] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]

Boltin Oleg [2] def. Ryohei Oiwa [2]

David Finlay [2] def. SANADA [0]

EVIL [4] def. Yota Tsuji [2]

Taichi [2] def. Yuya Uemura [2]

Block B

Drilla Moloney [4] def. Shota Umino [2]

YOSHI-HASHI [4] def. Ren Narita [2]

Great-O-Khan [2] def. Shingo Takagi [0]

El Phantasmo [2] def. Konosuke Takeshita [2]

What's Next?

G1 Climax 35 Night 3 takes place Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Sendai at 5:30am EST/2:30am PST on NJPW World.

A Block

Callum Newman vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg

SANADA vs. EVIL

Taichi vs. David Finlay

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her all over the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for over a dozen publications. Follow her on X @LyricWrestling.

