Becky Lynch Shares Video Of Seth Rollins On Crutches Amid Injury Uncertainty
There's been a heavy amount of speculation about the legitimacy of Seth Rollins' knee injury over the past week, but there's one thing we can say for sure about it. If this is all part of some elaborate work, Rollins is going all out to make folks buy into it.
It was Wednesday last week that The Visionary filled in as a guest host on the Rich Eisen Show and publicly expressed his concerns that he could be out of action for the foreseeable future.
Rollins suffered an apparently serious knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, but a number of media outlets have since claimed to have been clued in about an injury angle ahead of the show.
There are those within WWE that reportedly believe that the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner is in fact dealing with some kind of injury, there's just a question surrounding the severity of his condition.
Rollins was spotted backstage at WWE Evolution, the night after his match with LA Knight, wearing a knee brace and walking around on crutches.
Becky Lynch has now shared a video on her Instagram page of Seth and their daughter walking down the street together. Once again, Rollins had a brace on his knee and was walking with the help of crutches.
The running theory is that the creative team is attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the WWE Universe by making them believe that Rollins is going to miss a significant amount of time away from the ring. Only for him to come back way sooner than expected, and mostly likely, cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in grand fashion.
If that truly is the case, respect to Rollins for fully committing to the bit. Even while spending time away from the cameras with his family.
