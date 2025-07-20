AEW Collision Results [7/19/25]: Toni Storm Confronts Athena, Death Riders Wreak Havoc
The first Collision after All In Texas was an eventful one.
The show kicked off with a heartfelt speech from the new TNT Champion, Dustin Rhodes. He invoked the teachings of his Hall of Famer father, Dusty Rhodes, to "keep stepping" and talked about how he wished his parents were alive to witness him hold the TNT Championship. Rhodes was then interrupted by Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher, who still has his sights set on the TNT title.
The Death Riders wreaked havoc by choking out guest commentator Colt Cabana from behind in his hometown of Chicago to send a message to AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Later on the show, it was announced that Page will wrestle the Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta next week on Dynamite.
Yuta also approached his former best friend, Kris Statlander, in hopes that she'll align herself with the Death Riders. Statlander has still failed to reconcile with her other former friend, Willow Nightingale, in recent weeks.
Megan Bayne defeated Tay Melo in a very hard-hitting affair with everyone banned from ringside. Also, Alex Windsor made her Collision debut in a brief but impressive win over Taya Valkyrie. It was announced later in the show that Windsor will have a rematch from ROH Global Wars Australia with Athena on next week's Collision for the ROH Women's Championship.
Speaking of Athena, she addressed the Chicago crowd from the same balcony that AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm spoke from earlier this week on Dynamite. The ROH Women's World Champion made it clear that AEW is "Athena Elite Wrestling", and her winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas was only the beginning.
After some particularly unsavory comments from Athena, Storm appeared in the ring and declared herself as "the only balcony b---h in this business". She also added the stipulation that if Athena's "minion" Billie Starkz manages to defeat her next week on Dynamite, Starkz will earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.
Ricochet's new faction has been a success so far. Ricochet picked up a strong win over AR Fox and the Gates of Agony won the $200,000 4-way tag team match against Big Bill & Bryan Keith, The Gunns, and CRU. During the the tag match, it seemed like The Gunns' Colten Gunn was injured just a week after returning at All In Texas. Gunn was helped to the back after the match.
In a match filled with red chests and frightfully loud chops, Rush defeated one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Katsuyori Shibata. After the match, Rush motioned his intent for him and his LFI comrades, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos, to challenge for the Trios titles.
Now a duo with Roderick Strong amid Adam Cole's absence, Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly answered Max Caster's open challenge and made quick work of the former member of The Acclaimed.
The main event was an all-star 8-man tag match with Mascara Dorada, Bandido, and JetSpeed facing off with the Don Callis Family's Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, & Rocky Romero. Hechicero, who pinned Bandido earlier this week on Dynamite in an all star 8-man tag, made his intentions clear once again to be the next challenger for Bandido's ROH World Championship. Mascara Dorada ended up pinning Romero after a stunning shooting star press.
AEW Collision Full Results
Ricochet def. AR Fox
Alex Windsor def. Taya Valkyrie
Megan Bayne def. Tay Melo
Gates Of Agony def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, The Gunns, and CRU in a $200K Tag Team 4-Way match
Kyle O'Reilly def. Max Caster in the Max Caster Open Challenge
Rush def. Katsuyori Shibata
Mascara Dorada, Bandido, and JetSpeed def. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, & Rocky Romero)
