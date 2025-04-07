New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Full Schedule For G1 Climax 35
The G1 Climax 35 tournament schedule is official and was announced by New Japan Pro Wrestling on Monday morning.
NJPW announced the schedule on their website and it includes various spots in Japan where the G1 tournament has never been held. The G1 Climax tournament is the signature tournament for NJPW each year. It's a round robin heavyweight tournament and the winner earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January of next year.
The full NJPW G1 Climax 35 tournament scheduled is as follows:
- July 19th (Sat) Hokkaido, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, Hokkai Kitaeeru
- July 20th (Sun) Hokkaido, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, Hokkai Kitaeeru
- July 22nd (Tue) Miyagi, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
- July 23rd (Wed) Niigata, Aore Nagaoka
- July 25th (Fri) Tokyo, Ota Ward General Gymnasium
- July 26th (Sat) Tokyo, Ota Ward General Gymnasium
- July 27th (Sun) Aichi, Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall
- July 30th (Wed) Osaka, Yamato University Yamato Arena
- August 1st (Fri) Kagawa, Sun Messe Kagawa
- August 2nd (Sat) Hiroshima, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
- August 3rd (Sun) Fukuoka, Fukuoka International Center
- August 5th (Tue) Osaka, INTEX Osaka Hall 5
- August 7th (Thursday) Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
- August 8th (Friday) Yokohama Budokan, Kanagawa
- August 10th (Sunday) G Messe Gunma, Gunma
- August 13th (Wednesday) Act City Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
- August 14th (Thursday) Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
- August 16th (Saturday) Ariake Arena, Tokyo
- August 17th (Sunday) Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Last year, the G1 tournament was won by Zack Sabre Jr. In a rare move, ZSJ opted to get his shot at the title earlier than Wrestle Kingdom and cashed in the opportunity in October. ZSJ defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and went on to defend that title successfully against Shota Umino at Wrestle Kingdom.
NJPW has not announced the talent block field for G1 Climax 35 at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Young Bucks Return & Controversial Finish To AEW Dynasty
Adam Cole Wins TNT Championship After Defeating Daniel Garcia At AEW Dynasty
Adam Copeland Stretchered Out Of AEW Dynasty After FTR Turn On Him
Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)