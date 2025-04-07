Tony Khan Discusses Young Bucks Return & Controversial Finish To AEW Dynasty
Much to the chagrin of wrestling fans across the globe, Swerve Strickland is not the reigning AEW World Champion this Monday morning.
Jon Moxley retained his title in the main event of AEW Dynasty after the Young Bucks made their stunning return to the company. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson delivered an EVP Trigger to Strickland while the referee was unable to monitor the in-ring action, allowing Mox to secure the victory.
The decision to put Moxley over, with yet another controversial finish, had fans flocking to social media to passionately question the booking of AEW President Tony Khan for the second PPV in a row.
During the AEW Dynasty Post Show Media Scrum Khan acknowledged that the Philadelphia crowd was firmly behind Swerve Sunday night, but at the same time, the show had already featured a number of fan satisfying moments.
"Swerve was the more popular man in the house tonight," Khan stated. "The return of the Young Bucks spoiled what was a great World Championship match on a night where there were a lot of fan favorite moments. That was obviously not necessarily the outcome that a lot of people were hoping for."
Khan's comments were in response to a reporter question about whether fan reactions ever move him toward calling an audible to the finish of a match. Tony naturally takes the live response into consideration, but there's also the bigger creative picture he needs to concern himself with.
"It’s important to remember we have not seen the Young Bucks in almost six months in AEW. From the very beginning, they have been instrumental in the launch. They are founding fathers. To see them come back this way and get involved and break up what could have been a great moment for the fans, that is consistent with the kind of character we’ve seen from the Young Bucks in recent years."
Swerve's momentum in All Elite Wrestling had arguably reached an all-time high heading into his bout with Moxley at Dynasty, but Khan doesn't foresee Sunday's outcome having a negative impact on the overwhelming support for one of his biggest stars.
"I don’t think the Young Bucks involvement and screwing him changes that. Tonight, it creates an intriguing situation. I am very aware the fans love Swerve and he’s one of our most popular stars. Jon Moxley, you could argue, not just his history, but recently has done great things for the company." h/t Fightful.
