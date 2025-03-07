Wrestling On FanNation

NJPW Cancels First Night Of The New Japan Cup Tournament

Zack Heydorn

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has cancelled the first night of the annual New Japan Cup tournament due to a technical issue with the ring.

"Due to a fault with the ring, matches tonight in Korakuen Hall have been cancelled," NJPW wrote on Twitter. "We deeply apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused."

The New Japan Cup tournament is annual event on the NJPW calendar. The winner of the tournament earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Yota Tsuji won the tournament in 2024.

New Japan Cup action was scheduled to begin today and will wrap up on March 20. Matches scheduled for today but cancelled because of the ring issue include Yota Tsuji vs. EVIL and Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada.

MORE: AEW Star Says He Wants To Return To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Other first round tournament matches include Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita, Tetsuya Naito vs. Callum Newman, El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan, and more.

