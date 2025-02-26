AEW Star Says He Wants To Return To New Japan Pro Wrestling
Current AEW star, Adam Cole, says that a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling is high on his bucket list of things to do in his career.
Cole spoke with Bleacher Report in a new interview and said that he never truly got a foothold in New Japan because he went to WWE. Cole says a return to NJPW is hopefully in his future.
"The one for sure that I think I would love to do is I definitely want to go back to New Japan. I got the chance to wrestle there a few times and I got to do a Wrestle Kingdom show, which was amazing. But then right as I started going to Japan more often is when I left [for WWE], so I was not able to continue going to Japan. So now that I'm back in All Elite Wrestling, the idea of being able to go over and wrestle for New Japan again is very high up on my list."- Adam Cole (h/t Fightful)
Adam Cole will be in action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He is scheduled to team with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to take on the team of FTR and Daniel Garcia.
Cole has had an up and down last couple years with AEW. A serious concussion put him out of action for months and then a freak injury to his ankle kept him on the shelf for nearly a year.
He returned to AEW and wrapped up his feud with MJF and now is back together with his Undisputed Kingdom faction.
