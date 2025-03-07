WWE SmackDown Preview (3/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
So many questions remain unanswered coming out of Elimination Chamber in Toronto. First and foremost, why did John Cena align himself with The Rock and viciously assault Cody Rhodes?
The WWE Champion will make his first appearance since the events that unfolded last Saturday night when Friday Night SmackDown goes live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
We know what The American Nightmare will want to talk about, but what exactly he has to say about the recent actions of his WrestleMania 41 opponent is going to be must hear.
Randy Orton made his return to WWE at Elimination Chamber and went right after Kevin Owens. The Viper was ready to deliver some good ole fashioned frontier justice with a punt to the skull, but was stopped by security.
No amount of WWE personnel is going to keep Orton away from Owens for very long. We'll see if Randy plans of striking again tonight in Philadelphia.
Speaking of striking, Jade Cargill certainly did that this past Saturday night. Her brutal beatdown of Naomi has everyone wondering if her former Big Three cohort was behind the attack that put Cargill on injured reserve for over three months. Keep an eye out for a storm tonight as 'That Bitch' may still be seeking retribution.
After an altercation in Nick Aldis' office last Friday, that ended with the SmackDown GM getting slugged with a kendo stick, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin will face each other one final time tonight. This time in a Street Fight!
Fans who remember their Dumpster Match last October ahead of WWE Bad Blood should be fired up for this one. These two heated rivals have great chemistry together in the ring and it's only accentuated when the rule book is tossed out of the window.
More matches are likely to be announced throughout the day, so much sure to check back for updates. Here are all the details for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Match Card (Announced):
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to appear
WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Street Fight
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance