WWE Reportedly Planning Return Of Evolution PLE
Is the WWE Evolution premium live event set to return?
The history-making Evolution show took place on October 28, 2018, and it featured matches between women's wrestlers from the WWE main roster, NXT, and NXT UK. It was the first-ever all-women's event in WWE.
A new report suggests WWE may be exploring options for another women's-only extravaganza after a seven-year hiatus.
According to Bodyslam.net, the company is aiming to hold another Evolution PLE on July 5 at the Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, the report specifically states that "everything on the schedule is still tentative" but that the event is "in the works."
The first Evolution event was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Brie Bella, as Rousey retained the WWE Raw Women's Championship via submission.
The show also featured Becky Lynch retaining the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match, Shayna Baszler defeating Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship, and current AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm defeating IYO SKY (Io Shirai) in the 2018 Mae Young Tournament Final.
Evolution had a reported attendance of 10,900 fans at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ric Flair Sends Warning To John Cena About WWE World Title Record
Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance