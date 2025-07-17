AEW Announces Date & Location For All In 2026
After a one year break, AEW will be bringing it's biggest show back in London next year.
All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that All In 2026 will take place on Sunday, August 30 from Wembley Stadium. The very venue that held the event in 2023 and 2024.
Company President Tony Khan recently revealed that the band Coldplay had booked Wembley Stadium toward the end of August, which forced a change of scenery for the show this year.
AEW All In Texas was held this past Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, headlined by Hangman Adam Page defeating Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to capture the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career.
The company will still be making its annual trip to the United Kingdom next month when AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes live from the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, August 24. Hiroshi Tanahashi is expected to wrestle his final match ever in the UK on that show, but the rest of the card is still unknown.
Ticket information for All In London 2026 will be released at a later date, but those interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an Insider.
