NJPW Star Rumored To Be Joining WWE

Earlier this month, New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the 20th Wrestle Kingdom event, its biggest show of the year, at the Tokyo Dome. The event would see Hiroshi Tanahashi retire against Kazuchika Okada after an incredibly successful 25-year career.

Another match on the card would see former Olympic judoka gold medalist Aaron Wolf make his debut by challenging The House of Torture's EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

EVIL has continued his feud with Wolf, facing each other in tag matches at Korakuen Hall for the Road To The New Beginning tour, but it seems that his tenure with NJPW might be wrapping up sometime soon.

EVIL coming to WWE?

Shortly after Wrestle Kingdom 20, Fightful Select reported that EVIL was possibly considering options outside of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it seems like his next destination is WWE.

And today, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live made a statement about EVIL's contract and his current status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"By the way, EVIL might be on his way out of New Japan, and it is strongly rumored that he is on his way to WWE.” Bryan Alvarez, WOL

EVIL has received a lot of backlash from audiences for his matches, which typically involve some sort of shenanigans and interference from his fellow House of Torture members. This could be why All Elite Wrestling wasn't a viable landing spot for EVIL, as it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan isn't a particular fan of his work.

His work in NJPW has seen him become a multiple-time Tag Team Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and he even captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles from his former partner Tetsuya Naito in 2020.

Other NJPW stars being considered by WWE

EVIL is far from the only member of New Japan Pro-Wrestling that WWE has considered trying to bring in as of late.

Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, and David Finlay of The Bullet Club War Dogs faction have gained WWE's interest, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this month.

All Elite Wrestling has been working with Gabe Kidd, bringing him in for multiple events and even becoming an associate of Jon Moxley's Death Riders faction. However, there's no confirmation if AEW is trying to sign him to a deal.

