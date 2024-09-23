Roman Reigns Says 'It Was Good To Be Home' For Memorable Cody Rhodes Segment
Last Friday's edition of Smackdown was most noteworthy for the segment between Roman Reigns and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood on Saturday, Oct. 5, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
It was at the town of the next WWE PLE, where Reigns and Rhodes met face-to-face at the 50-yard line at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the home of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The venue is a memorable one for Reigns. He was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets (2003-2006) and a first-team All- ACC player in 2006.
On Monday, the former WWE Undisputed Champion showed his appreciation for his alma mater in thanking Georgia Tech and its current head football coach, Brent Key, on his Twitter/X account along with a photo of him working out at their gym.
"Thanks for the hospitality. Good to be back home."
At the beginning of their segment on SmackDown, Reigns and Rhodes were discussing their respective histories each have had in Atlanta. Reigns talked about his days on the college football gridiron and poured his blood, sweat, and tears all over that football field. On the other hand, Rhodes went over how his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, did the same thing at the old Omni, where State Farm Arena now currently sits.
The segment came to a close when Rhodes asked Reigns if he'd have his back against Sikoa and Fatu at Bad Blood so that he could have Reigns'. The "OTC" told "The American Nightmare" he was a man of his word and said when it was all over, and he's coming back to take his belt. As Reigns tried to get away, Rhodes made a beeline toward him and passionately said, "It's not yours to take".
While walking away, Reigns told Rhodes, "You are in my way".
Rhodes signalled and gave Reigns the signal that he had a clear path. Reigns got in the final shot by saying, "You're in my way in life".
Reigns and Rhodes have one win each in their epic series. Reigns won the first battle at WrestleMania 39 to retain the gold. Rhodes garnered revenge in the rematch at WrestleMania 40 to capture the belt for the first time.
RECOMMENDED
The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers
Wrestling Legend Dustin Rhodes Makes Major Announcement
John Cena Shows Respect To Roman Reigns In Interview With Shannon Sharpe