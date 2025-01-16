AEW Rumors: What Went Wrong With Malaki Black In AEW And Is He Headed To WWE?
Malaki Black has reportedly wrestled his last match for AEW.
PWTorch is reporting that Black and AEW have reached an agreement that will allow him to depart the company. Black and AEW have bumped heads on the status of Black's contract and he reportedly had time added to the contract because of injury, but pushed back on that addition.
The report does not indicate when Black will become a free agent, but it appears that he is done with the company and that all other projects with Black are now paused.
Black made his debut for AEW in 2021 and started a feud with Cody Rhodes right out of the gate. The two had multiple matches together. Soon after, Black created the House of Black faction, which included Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and later, Julia Hart.
Because of injury and other circumstances, Black has been a ghost on AEW television and hasn't appeared on any AEW TV show since November. Black lost a fatal four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, which was his last match for the company.
As for what's next for Black, PWTorch indicates that WWE might be an option for him as the cmpany's top brass like his work and see him as a top guy. Black has also mentioned retirement in the past, so that path is on the table as well.
