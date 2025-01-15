Julia Hart Reveals Her AEW Inspiration Came From Popular 90s TV Show Character And 70s Rock Star
Julia Hart pulls inspiration for her dark and champion-winning AEW character from all sorts of pop culture, but a 90's television character, Uma Thurman, and a 70's rocker get the majority of the credit.
In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Hart talked in-depth about the creation of her House of Black style character. In doing so, Hart says that she turned to a wide array of sources to pull together what she needed to be successful.
"And in those four months (that she was waiting for the House of Black debut), I was watching Wednesday, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Kill Bill, and studying Stevie Nicks," Hart said. "Like, all of these different people I'm trying to pull from what I think could match what I'm trying to do. So, yeah, I try to pull from different areas other than wrestling, like movies, TV and music."
Hart is a former AEW TBS Champion and just returned to the company after a long time away dealing with a torn labrum. Hart defeated Jaime Hayter in her return match. In the The Takedown's full interview, Hart says she hopes to be involved in the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet Match on this week's Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite.
Maybe, maybe not, "Hart said of being the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. Maybe. I hope so. I think that's a great opportunity. I would love to if they want to put me in it. I would love to do it, but no, you'll have to watch and find out."
Other announced matches for the Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite include Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Darby Allin Reportedly Taking An Extended Leave Of Absence From AEW
RevPro Reveals Plans For Mercedes Mone's Title Defenses
Odyssey Jones Pursuing Legal Action Against Accuser Following WWE Release
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE