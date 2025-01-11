Odyssey Jones Pursuing Legal Action Against Accuser Following WWE Release
Omari Palmer, whom WWE fans know as Odyssey Jones, has broken his silence on the domestic violence allegations that ultimately led to his release from the company last year.
Jones had just begun his first major main roster storyline with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of the New Day, when he was very suddenly removed from television back in September.
As we reported then, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select later reported that Jones was accused of domestic violence, and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestler Observer confirmed that Odyssey had his WWE contract terminated.
Jones has now spoken publicly about the allegations for the first time. He released a statement on social media Saturday morning saying he is innocent and that he is pursuing legal action against his accuser.
“I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to priorly engage with. And I apologize for taking so long addressing these false claims, but I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends, and myself. I’m currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come. With that being said, I would like to thank the WWE for the amazing opportunity they’ve given me in my life. I thank you so much for bringing me on. I’d like to thank all the coaches that I’ve worked with over the years for helping me work on my craft and grow my craft and grow as a person. I'd also like to thank management and creative for putting me in a position for success. As well as thank the fans for the support that you have given me, not only today, but all the way back on day one."- Omari Palmer, fka Odyssey Jones
Omari Palmer was never arrested, nor have any charges ever been filed against him.
He closed out his statement by saying that he's ready to get back in the ring and is opening himself up for bookings in 2025.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [01/10/24]: Bayley Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's Title
Janel Grant Issues Response To Vince McMahon, WWE, And SEC Settlement
Gunther's WrestleMania 41 Opponent Could Be A Surprising Name
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE