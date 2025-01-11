RevPro Reveals Plans For Mercedes Mone's Title Defenses
Mercedes Mone is likely headed to the UK for championship matches in the near future.
Despite having a panic attack prior to the match, Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to win the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship at Wrestle Dynasty. Mone now holds three championships -- the TBS Championship in AEW, The NJPW Strong Women's Championship in New Japan, and now the RevPro title.
The question after Mone won the RevPro British Women's Championship was whether or not Mone was going to defend the title and if everything goes right on the business end of things -- she will.
In an interview with Cultaholic, Andy Quildan -- the owner and booker of RevPro -- said that he is working with Mone's team and AEW to secure the champion for dates and title defenses in the UK.
"We're working on it," Quildan said. "We are working diligently with Mercedes' people to kind of ensure there are championship defenses within the United Kingdom. We can look at this in many ways. We spoke about partnerships with other wrestling promotions. We can look at this as a partnership with Mercedes Moné. That's a logical way to kind of look at this thing. We're working together."
Mone joined AEW in March of 2024 and soon after became the TBS Champion. Mone recently retained her TBS title against Kris Statlander at the AEW Worlds End PPV event in December. There currently is not a number one contender in place for the TBS Championship in AEW.
