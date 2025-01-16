New WWE Trademarks Reveal New John Cena Farewell Tour Merchandise To Come
The WWE legal department has been busy of late by filing some interesting new trademarks.
The first worth mentioning deals with merchandising the retirement tour for John Cena. According to a filing with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), the company filed for "Cenation" for the purpose of merchandise.
Cenation is a term that WWE has used many times in the past. Cena will take part in this year's Royal Rumble on February 1 in Indianapolis, and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him walk out with this term plastered across a new t-shirt.
However, it wasn't just Cena that WWE made new trademark filings for of late. On January 14, WWE made trademark filings for the following terms: The Game, Sam Stoker, Lashing Out w/ Lash Legend, Malik Blade, and Brooks Jensen.
Blade and Jensen are currently wrestlers with NXT, Lashing Out w/ Lash Legend has been a segment on NXT, Sam Stoker was the name that Kit Wilson used before he signed with WWE, and The Game was the nickname used by Paul Levesque (Triple H) during his days as a wrestler.
These terms were made for the following purpose, per the USPTO filing:
"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
