WWE Rumors: Details On Major Show Planned Featuring Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has been gone from WWE television since he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, new reports indicate he could be back to headline a major show shortly.
WrestleVotes first reported Rhodes was planned as the headliner for a tour of Mexico, with the line of shows anchored by what is being referred to as "Supershow Mexico." It was noted there would be at least three shows set for the run.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer confirmed the report this weekend, noting the show will occur "relatively soon," and acknowledged Rhodes would be the headliner. There was no specific date given in the report, though @TCWrestleVotes says it is set for summer.
The former WWE Champion hardly missed time during his year-long title reign, but has been absent since Travis Scott cost him his championship match with Cena at WrestleMania. It is unclear if he will be immediately lined up with Cena upon coming back to action, as Cena is set to face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The WWE Mexican tour would provide even more synergy between the company and the market. It announced the acquisition of AAA Lucha Libre WrestleMania weekend, and will be hosting both a Worlds Collide show and TripleMania Regia, a night that will feature talent from WWE, AAA, and TNA.
