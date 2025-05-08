Wrestling On FanNation

How Much WWE Owns Of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Revealed

The percentage ownership WWE has of AAA following their purchase of the Mexican promotion has now been revealed in a new report

Joe Baiamonte

A new report has revealed how much of Lucha Libre promotion AAA is now owned by WWE, after last month's sale was announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Spanish language publication LexLatin is reporting that, once the transaction is complete in Q3 of 2025, WWE will own 51% of AAA, with the remaining 49% owned by Mexican sports and entertainment company Fillip.

Triple H, alongside the likes of Rey Mysterio, Penta, Fenix, El Hijo del Vikingo, Andrade and Dragon Lee as well as AAA's CEO Dorian Roldán and President Marisela Peña, announced the purchase of the 33-year-old lucha libre promotion before WrestleMania 41 Saturday in Las Vegas.

LexLatin's report reads:

“The deal had a strong intellectual property component as the main value of the acquired company (part of the main assets purchased) is its intangible assets (trademarks, copyrights, and exclusive use rights, among others). Because of this, the transaction required an audit of these assets “to verify their specific characteristics, validity, and legal status, as well as a review of the licenses and other contracts entered into regarding them,”

LexLatin

Earlier this month, a list of luchadores that had reportedly signed contracts with WWE as part of the deal was shared on social media, including former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikingo and La Parka.

A Premium Live Event, Worlds Collide, featuring NXT and AAA stars, will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on June 7. WWE will also have a presence at AAA's TripleMania Regia on June 15 at Arena Monterrey, with Angel and Berto already being announced for the show.

Joe Baiamonte
JOE BAIAMONTE

Joe Baiamonte has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has covered pro wrestling for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom, including The Sportsman, Sporf and Pubity.

