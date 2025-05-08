How Much WWE Owns Of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Revealed
A new report has revealed how much of Lucha Libre promotion AAA is now owned by WWE, after last month's sale was announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
Spanish language publication LexLatin is reporting that, once the transaction is complete in Q3 of 2025, WWE will own 51% of AAA, with the remaining 49% owned by Mexican sports and entertainment company Fillip.
Triple H, alongside the likes of Rey Mysterio, Penta, Fenix, El Hijo del Vikingo, Andrade and Dragon Lee as well as AAA's CEO Dorian Roldán and President Marisela Peña, announced the purchase of the 33-year-old lucha libre promotion before WrestleMania 41 Saturday in Las Vegas.
LexLatin's report reads:
“The deal had a strong intellectual property component as the main value of the acquired company (part of the main assets purchased) is its intangible assets (trademarks, copyrights, and exclusive use rights, among others). Because of this, the transaction required an audit of these assets “to verify their specific characteristics, validity, and legal status, as well as a review of the licenses and other contracts entered into regarding them,”- LexLatin
Earlier this month, a list of luchadores that had reportedly signed contracts with WWE as part of the deal was shared on social media, including former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikingo and La Parka.
A Premium Live Event, Worlds Collide, featuring NXT and AAA stars, will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on June 7. WWE will also have a presence at AAA's TripleMania Regia on June 15 at Arena Monterrey, with Angel and Berto already being announced for the show.
