Former WWE Champion No Longer Advertised For Saturday Night's Main Event
WWE has been stacking the deck for its return to primetime NBC television, Saturday Night's Main Event.
Three world title matches, each with a big fight feel, are scheduled for the show. Jesse Venture will be in the broadcast booth. Even WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Tito Santana will be in attendance.
However, one notable talent that likely won't be in attendance is former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.
Until this week, Reigns was announced for the SNME card live from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. But,– his name, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins were scrubbed from The Coliseum's website. Belair's partner, Jade Cargill, is on the injured list along with Rollins' current archenemy, "Big" Bronson Reed. So, their absences make sense.
But Reigns? Why wouldn't WWE want the OTC on their return to NBC television?
We last saw Reigns when he and the OG Bloodline, with the help of CM Punk, came out of Survivor Series: WarGames victorious over the new Bloodline. The Bloodline's civil war chapter seems to be closed for now. So, what's next for Roman? CM Punk is on the horizon. Jacob Fatu is certainly leveraging for a match. If it were up to Reigns, he'd likely want a chance to get the WWE Championship back from Cody Rhodes.
Of course, there's also the possibility that Triple H is throwing a curveball and Reigns may show up post-match to save a fallen hero.
Saturday Night's Main Event is live on NBC and Peacock this Saturday at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific.
