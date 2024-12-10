Kevin Owens Names The Three Things He Hates The Most About WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes
Ahead of thier match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens didn't hold back on his thoughts about Cody Rhodes.
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Owens was asked what were the top three things he hated about the WWE Undisputed Champion.
Owens said Rhodes' tracksuit bothered him.
"He made his own tracksuit, his own WWE tracksuit with the American Nightmare logo, but he had QB stitched on the breast. He's going around telling people he was made Quarterback of this era. Nobody is calling him the quarterback except for himself."
MORE: Kevin Owens Closing in on WWE Contract Extension [Report]
Then Owens took aim at Rhodes' slight against his new car.
"On television, he talked about how I had a Lamborghini, which, I guess that offends him. He owns his own tour bus and has a driver that drives him around."
Finally, it was the bleached hair that rounded out the three.
"He has this bleached hair, bleach blonde hair, which is not his natural color. That's fine for him. What's happening is, all over America, I've noticed parents bleaching their children's hair so they can look like Cody. You'll see it every week when he comes out. These parents are shoving their child at Cody, and they have the jacket and bleached blonde hair. That's not good, these chemicals in your kid's hair. He is promoting an unhealthy habit that Americans, specifically, are putting their kids through. Against their will, I'm sure. No kid is going, 'Can you bleach my hair so I look like Cody Rhodes?' That's not happening. That's just parents trying to make Cody happy so they can get an autograph or stupid weightlifter's belt. It's shameful all around."
Owens will face Rhodes this Saturday for the WWE Undisputed Championship on Saturday Night's Main Event, airing living on NBC at 8pm EST. Check your local listings for start time.
