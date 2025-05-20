WWE Rumors: NXT Europe Reportedly Set To Launch Later This Year
WWE is reportedly set to launch NXT Europe later in 2025.
According to a new report by PWInsider, WWE has been moving internally to get the NXT brand launched in Europe by the end of the year. The report indicates that WWE has spent a lot of time and resources recruiting internationally and that the opening of NXT Europe is a piece of that puzzle.
The NXT Europe concept goes back to a global recruitment and development strategy that was constructed by Triple H years ago, before he took over as head of creative for WWE. The strategy called for multiple NXT properties to be setup around the world in key markets that would inevitably feed the main roster ready-made WWE talents.
WWE had an NXT brand in the UK from 2018 until 2022 which generated top stars including Rhea Ripley. Also, the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, was a talent on the NXT UK brand and a former NXT UK Women's Champion.
NXT has a busy weekend on tap with the brand's Battleground PLE set to air opposite AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night. On that show, the TNA World Champion is set to be defended when champion, Joe Hendry, takes on former NXT Champion, Trick Williams.
However, their NXT on The CW show, which was set to take place on Tuesday, May 27, has been cancelled.
