Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Date Rumored
Rumors continue to swirl regarding the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided a rumor regarding the next proposed date for the NBC primetime specials.
“It will be January 25. That date has been out there for a while, but WWE did confirm it to me.”
It was mentioned that this date falls very close to the 2025 Royal Rumble, taking place on February 1st in Indianapolis. Meltzer indicated that NBC was ultimately the entity in charge of the dates.
MORE: New Ticket Information Released For WWE "Saturday Night's Main Event"
“The deal is that when they get the date from NBC, that is the date they run. They do not run NBC. NBC is the one who makes the choice. They are the higher power in this one.”
In its original incarnation, “Saturday Night’s Main Event” broadcast on NBC from 1985 to 1991, before moving to Fox in 1992. The specials were designed to provide pay-per-view style matches through the entire card.
The March 14, 1987 edition still holds the highest rating for any program aired in the 8pm time slot for NBC, anchored by a battle royal that featured both Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant prior to their match at WrestleMania III.
WWE announced that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against Kevin Owens in the main event of the December 14th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.
At press time, there has been no official confirmation from WWE or NBC regarding Meltzer’s comments, nor has either side confirmed the date for the second primetime special.
