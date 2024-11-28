Details On WWE Plans For Major Netflix Event That Includes Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan And More
Netflix is starting off the WWE Era with a boom.
PWInsider is reporting that Netflix will be a hosting a large WWE event at their headquarters on December 3rd. The reporting also indicated that Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, and Liv Morgan are amongst the Superstars that are expected to be a part of the event.
WWE has reportedly been working on creative plans for the event, and it’s rumored that there could be some major returns planned. The news comes with the announcement that Monday Night Raw will return to its standard three-hour run time as it debuts.
MORE: Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More
WWE signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal with the streaming service to bring Monday Night Raw to their platform. The first Raw on Netflix will take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to Raw rights, international subscribers to Netflix will have access to the entire archive of WWE content as well as all new PLEs through the service.
As we reported in October, John Cena has already announced that he would be a part of the first Raw on Netflix as the kickoff to his retirement tour.
The move to Netflix marks a new era of broadcast rights deal for WWE. Friday Night SmackDown moved from Fox to USA Network, and NXT moved from USA Network to The CW, back in October.
This is a developing story – keep it tuned to The Takedown on SI for more news as we receive it.
