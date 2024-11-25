WWE Championship Match Now Official For Saturday Night's Main Event
After their heated promo exchange this past Friday night on SmackDown, we knew that Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were going to fight. We just didn't know when.
We do now.
WWE took to social media Monday afternoon to announce that the American Nightmare will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens on December 14 at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Rhodes is dead set on getting revenge after Owens delivered a 'banned' piledriver to Randy Orton a couple of weeks back on SmackDown, leaving The Viper with a serious spinal injury.
More: WWE Raw Preview (11/25/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Cody left it up to KO to pick the time and place and he apparently decided to wait until next month when WWE invades the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York - instead of challenging Rhodes at this Saturday's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.
The WWE Championship match will likely serve as the marquee headliner as Saturday Night's Main Event makes it's return to NBC, 33 years after the original show left the airwaves.
Rhodes and Owens being booked for SNME in lieu of Survivor Series should not come as a shock. The stars are expected to be out to mark this first primetime NBC special, part of WWE’s new five-year domestic media rights partnership that saw SmackDown move to the USA Network.
