Penta Set To Wrestle On Tonight's Episode Of WWE Raw [Report]
Penta will reportedly be competing on tonight's episode of WWE Raw.
Wrestlevotes is reporting that after a successful debut on last week's show, Penta will get in the ring this week on Raw for another match. The report does not indicate who Penta is scheduled to face.
Last week on Raw, Penta made his WWE debut with a win over Chad Gable. Internally, WWE was reportedly very happy with the match and with how Penta was received by the San Jose crowd.
MORE: WWE Shop Already Selling Penta Merchandise Ahead Of Debut
Penta was a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and world champion in TNA. He was originally planned to debut on Raw on Netflix premiere, but WWE moved him to the following week.
This weeks episode of WWE Raw will also feature Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, an appearance by the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, The New Day in action, the return of JBL, and a promo from Jey Uso on his upcoming world championship match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.
This week's Raw will have top competition with both the CFP National Championship game and Presidential Inauguration coverage happening simultaneously as the show.
