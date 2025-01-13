WWE Shop Already Selling Penta Merchandise Ahead Of Debut
WWE has been teasing the arrival of Penta for several weeks now, and although he is yet to make his debut, the company has already started selling his merchandise.
Penta (AKA Pentagon Jr., Penta El Zero) is reportedly expected on this evening's edition of Monday Night Raw, the second edition to air on Netflix. His return was initially slated for the Netflix debut last week, but the company chose to delay it by one week.
Wrestling fans spotted Penta's merchandise for sale in the WWE Shop on Monday morning, though it didn't take much effort to notice. A large banner featuring the merchandise and a picture of Penta appears at the top of the shop's main page.
WWE is currently selling two t-shirts, a hoodie, and a replica of Penta's iconic mask.
MORE: 5 Facts About Penta El Zero Miedo Ahead of His WWE Debut
Penta had been one of the mainstays in AEW ever since the company's launch. He wrestled Kenny Omega at All In back in 2018, the independent show that would serve as the catalyst for the launch of AEW in 2019.
Alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, as the Lucha Bros, Penta won the AEW World Tag Team Championships and the AEW World Trios Championships (with Fenix and PAC). The Lucha Bros' cage match with the Young Bucks at AEW All Out 2021 won Match of the Year honors in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/13/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Two Huge Matches Announced For Next Week's Episode Of WWE Smackdown
Eagles Star Quinyon Mitchell Uses Triple H's Pedigree To Celebrate Interception In Win Over Packers
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE