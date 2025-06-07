Shane McMahon Comments On Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company
Shane McMahon says that the rumors of his father, Vince McMahon, starting up a new pro wrestling company are false.
In a new interview with TMZ Sports, McMahon was asked about his father starting up a new entertainment company and whether that meant he'd be looking to compete against WWE with a new wrestling promotion. Shane shot down that notion, but left the door open for Vince to play a part in current day WWE.
"You never know what's gonna happen out there. Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false. Those rumors are false. He owns a big part of TKO still, so you never know what's gonna happen there either. So I'm not trying to be vague, I'm just saying anything can happen.- Shane McMahon (h/t Fightful)
MORE: Clearing Up The Chatter On Whether Vince McMahon Could Buy Back WWE
Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE television since seriously injuring his leg in an impromptu match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. McMahon shocked fans when he accepted an open challenge match, but was hurt seconds into the match and couldn't continue.
As for Vince McMahon, he resigned as Executive Chairman of WWE due to allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by a former employee. The former WWE boss is currently embroiled in a lawsuit because of those allegations.
McMahon retired from WWE in 2022, but returned to facilitate a sale of his business to Endeavor. Once Endeavor owned the company, it merged it together with the UFC to form TKO Group.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown Results [6/6/25]: Cena & Paul Spring Trap, Seth Rollins Sends Message
10 Greatest Lucha Libre Wrestlers Of All Time