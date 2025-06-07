WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Strap yourselves in folks. Money in the Bank 2025 emanates tonight from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and it's sure to be a wild ride.
WWE Champion John Cena is set to team with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in an all-star tag team bout.
The American Nightmare is looking for a measure of revenge after getting screwed out of his title at WrestleMania 41 and he's recruited his good buddy Jey Uso to help him out. Cena meantime, is looking to set up the next phase of his plan to ruin professional wrestling.
The Last Real WWE Champion envisions a future where he takes that title into retirement with him and Logan Paul assumes his place as the new face of WWE with the World Heavyweight Championship draped over his shoulder.
Seth Rollins has a very different vision for the future of WWE and he was out to send a clear message on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The Visionary believes there is no one who can stand in his way of becoming Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career, especially with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side.
This dangerous new alliance orchestrated calculated attacks on LA Knight, Andrade and Penta during their invasion of the Blue Brand on Friday. That was before Rollins came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. A potential glimpse into an alternate future as these former rivals could soon find themselves on a collision course once again, if all goes according to their plans in the City of Angels.
The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match has all the ingredients to be the best in WWE history. There's no hyperbole in that statement as three accomplished veterans in Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Naomi are ready to dance with three incredibly hungry and talented main roster newcomers in Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.
The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also on the line tonight as Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch meet for the third, and perhaps, the final time. Here's everything we know about Money in the Bank 2025:
John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
John Cena has painted a very dark picture for his vision of the company if he were to retire as the WWE Champion. That's Logan Paul standing alone as the only World Champion left to carry the brand forward. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are out to stop that from happening at all costs and it starts tonight. Even though no gold is on the line, the Maverick's title aspirations could very well hinge on the outcome of this very personal tag team match at Money in the Bank.
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
If Friday night's Six-Woman Tag Team Match on SmackDown was the appetizer, then the WWE Universe will be eating good with tonight's main course. It's every woman for herself as Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez and Giulia battle it out for the right to become Ms. Money in the Bank 2025. The winner is all but guaranteed to become champion as the women's briefcase still carries a 100% cash-in rate.
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins believes the key to complete power and control over WWE lays within the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed behind him, The Visionary says there is absolutely no one who can stop him from seizing that guaranteed World Championship contract. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta and El Grande Americano all have the opportunity to prove him wrong tonight inside of the Intuit Dome.
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
The Man has one final shot to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. If Becky Lynch is unable to defeat Lyra Valkyria this time around, then she can no longer fight for the title as long as it's around Valkyria's waist. If Lynch is victorious, then Lyra will have to admit that The Man is the better woman and raise her hand in the middle of the ring. Will the master finally prove that she's better than the protégé, or will Valkyria make it a clean 3-0 sweep of Becky Lynch?
WWE Money in the Bank start time
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Money in the Bank location
Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch WWE Money in the Bank
Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)
WWE Money in the Bank Match Card
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
