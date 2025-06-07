WWE SmackDown Results [6/6/25]: Cena & Paul Spring Trap, Seth Rollins Sends Message
Did the WWE Universe really get a glipse of the future Friday night on SmackDown?
24 hours out from their all-star tag team bout at Money in the Bank, WWE Champion John Cena and social media megastar Logan Paul sprung a trap on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
All four men were supposed to deliverer their final remarks to one another during the main event segment, but before Cena finished his entrance, Logan Paul snuck in the ring and sucker punched Jey Uso. Cena then clobbered Rhodes with the WWE Championship belt and the assault was on.
After both men had dished out enough punishment, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion grabbed a mic and told the audience in Bakersfield to take a good look at the future. John Cena will take the WWE Title home, while Logan Paul takes the World Heavyweight Championship to the top.
The crowd then began to chant for R-Truth, which Cena did not shy away from in the slightest. He said the fans couldn't handle the truth and that it was hypocritical for them to chant for it when they are all pathetic liars.
Cena and Paul then held up both of WWE's World Title belts to close the show. Here's everything you may have missed on tonight's episode of SmackDown.
Full SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Seth Rollins and his alliance of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman were shown arriving at the arena and they made their way straight to the ring. The Visionary said Saturday night he is going to win everything as the Money in the Bank briefcase will give him absolute power and control over all of WWE. Rollins issued a warning to the entire locker room that there is absolutely no one who can stop him. Not Sami Zayn, CM Punk or even Roman Reigns.
Solo Sikoa's music hit and he made his way to the ring flanked by Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. Sikoa said that Rollins had himself a nice little Bloodline behind him. He asked if Bron Breaker was supposed to be the "Right Hand Man" Jey Uso and if Bronson Reed was supposed to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. It's when he turned his attention to Paul Heyman, that Rollins told him to choose his next words carefully.
Sikoa then cut to the chase by staking claim to all the power and control that Rollins has his eyes on. Solo said he was going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which caused Seth to have a good chuckle. He said Sikoa should be more concerned with his family, who he claimed were more likely to stab him in the back than they are to have it covered.
The master manipulator then tried to drive a wedge between Solo and Jacob Fatu by saying the Samoan Werewolf needs to change his nickname to "Solo's Bitch." The Men's United States Champion wasted no time in stepping right up to Rollins, but Bron Breakker got in between them and looked ready for a fight.
Rollins calmly backed Breakker down and ordered the troops to leave the ring, much to the dismay of the Bakersfield crowd. With everyone's eyes still fixated on the alliance, Jimmy Uso snuck into the ring from the crowd and started delivering blindside super kicks ahead of his match with JC Mateo.
Jimmy Uso defeated JC Mateo thanks to a miscommunication involving Jacob Fatu. Mateo was in control for most of the match, utilizing his size advantage and showcasing his impressive athleticism. All the while, Solo was ringside shouting at Jimmy that he could come back to the family and end the punishment. Uso was able to fight his way back into the match and stole a victory with a roll up after Mateo and Fatu inadvertently butted heads on the ring apron. Both men were furious with one another after the match was over.
Zelina Vega was shown walking backstage and she ran into Giulia on her way to the ring. The Women's United States Champion told SmackDown's newest Superstar that if she wants her title, she'll have to pry it from her lifeless body. Giulia told Zelina that she liked her because she was confident, which she said in a condescending way.
Damian Priest ran into Jacob Fatu backstage and said he doesn't envy his family drama, but that's not going to to stop him from coming for the United States Championship. Fatu told him he better bring it all then, because if he comes up short he'll have to take himself to the bank of the line.
Women's Unites States Champion Zelina Vega defeated Piper Niven in a Bakersfield Brawl. This was a fun match-up that saw Vega overcome a 3-on-1 disadvantage with the help of Giulia of all people. The Beautiful Madness emerged to take out Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre at ringside. She then blasted Niven with a kendo stick while she was standing on the top rope, which helped Vega powerbomb her through a Slim Jim table for the victory. Giulia then laid out Zelina after the match was over and held up the Women's United States Title.
Raw and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced the returns of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, which will begin next week. The finals are set to take place at WWE Night of Champions with the winners getting World Title shots at SummerSlam.
LA Knight defeated Aleister Black via disqualification. These two budding rivals were having a strong back and forth bout until Seth Rollins decided to rush the ring and take out Knight with a stomp. The Visionary was sending a clear message to one of his biggest challengers tomorrow night at Money in the Bank. Bron Breakker would then pick the bones by delivering massive spears to both Knight and Aleister Black.
A backstage segment with American Made set up a tag team match for later in the show between the Creed Brothers and the team of Andrade and Penta.
Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez, Naomi and Giulia in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. If this was the warm up for Money in the Bank then WWE fans are in for a treat tomorrow night. The Bakersfield audience was hot for this one as all six women had their moments to shine. After Giulia was taken out by a Sister Abigail from Bliss, Naomi left Roxanne to fight on her own. She may be a Prodigy, but 3-on-1 were too great of odds to overcome. Rhea picked up the win for her team after dumping Perez with a Riptide.
Oops... Jacob Fatu over heard a private conversation between Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo where Sikoa was offering assurance that Fatu would follow the play book at Money in the Bank because he's, "All gas and no brains."
Bo Dallas issued a warning to the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division. Their brotherhood will be tested, and the Wyatt Sicks will not be forgotten.
The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom and #DIY were then shown in Nick Aldis' office arguing over what to do about the Wyatts, with Fraxiom and MCMG offering to handle business themselves. #DIY were more than eager to encourage them to do just that.
Andrade and Penta defeated the Creed Brothers. AAA Mega Champion Vikingo emerged from the crowd to take out Chad Gable and even the playing field after the leader of American Made attempted to get involved. With Gable no longer ringside, Penta connected on a Mexican Destroyer on Julius to pick up the win.
Not long after the match was over, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed swarmed the ring and decimated both men. Andrade was taken out by a massive spear. Rollins and Breakker then held down Penta as Reed delivered a thunderous Tsunami.
The Wiseman Paul Heyman then cut a promo hyping up Rollins inevitable Money in the Bank victory, before his old buddy Cody Rhodes interrupted them to begin the evening's main event segment.
Rollins and company left the ring without incident once World Champion Jey Uso began his entrance. Read about what happened between Rhodes, Uso, John Cena and Logan Paul at the top of the page.
