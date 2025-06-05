London Mayor Reveals Pitch To Triple H And WWE For Future WrestleMania
Will WrestleMania be headed to London at some point in the near future?
It’s no secret that London mayor Sadiq Khan has had interest in bringing WWE’s biggest show of the year to the U.K.’s capital city. Khan previously shared a photo with Triple H and Nick Khan in July 2024, where he welcomed the WWE power duo to London and stated that they were discussing “making London WrestleMania’s first international destination.”
One year prior, John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena to hint at the possibility.
Despite speculation that WrestleMania 42 in 2026 could be headed to the U.K. following the announcement that it was moving from New Orleans, reports suggest that Las Vegas may once again be the destination for a second year in a row. WWE has yet to make an official announcement on the new location.
However, Sadiq Khan has not let that deter him from his efforts of securing WrestleMania for London. In a recent interview with CNBC, he revealed his pitch to WWE to make it happen.
“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London. Triple H if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”- Sadiq Khan
“If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival, of you know, legends in WrestleMania coming to London, current stars, but also future stars as a well. It will open a completely new market for them as well.”
He added that “the potential has not been reached” when it comes to WrestleMania, and that if WWE wants to expand the event internationally, “the obvious place to come is London.”
WWE held the March 28 edition of SmackDown and March 31 edition of Raw in London earlier this year.
Money in the Bank 2023 marked the first time the company had held a PLE/pay-per-view in the city since Insurrextion 2002.
