WWE NXT SPOILERS [12/24/24]: Stephanie Vaquer vs Cora Jade, New Champion Crowned & More
The trio of WWE programs for the week of Christmas are all now in the can. NXT is following suit with both Raw and SmackDown in recording its episode that's set to air on Christmas Eve. The show was filmed after the live broadcast last night (12/17) in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The push to New Year's Evil continues with major questions surrounding the NXT Championship picture following the double pin finish between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe Tuesday night.
The following spoilers are courtesy of Fightful and are very limited in scope:
- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Cora Jade. Kelani Jordan got involved at some point, hitting Jade with a kendo stick.
- Lexis King won the Heritage Cup Championship after William Regal hit Charlie Dempsey with his brass knuckles.
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn beat Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne. Fallon Henley attempted to interfere but was stopped by Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.
- Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated Dion Lennox
- The NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil was turned into a triple threat match that will see Trick Williams defend his title against both Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe.
- OTM outlasted Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank and the D’Angelo Family in the Christmas Chaos four-way match to become the new No. 1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
