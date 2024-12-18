Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk A Bootlicker At WWE Raw On Netflix Press Event
Tensions between Seth Rollins and CM Punk were elevated again during Wednesday afternoon's WWE Raw on Netflix Press Conference.
Both Punk and Rollins were on hand to help WWE promote Raw's Netflix debut on January 6 and things nearly came to blows after Rollins called Punk a bootlicker. Punk and Rollins went face to face and both pushed the other before they were separated by Triple H and Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.
"Welcome to the house that I built," Rollins yelled at Punk with fans watching in the audience. "Welcome back to the house that I built when you abandoned ship. I got nothing left to say. Who's the bootlicker now, b***h?"
Rollins and Punk will collide for the first time since Punk returned to the company on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6. Adam Pearce made the match official this week on Raw after Rollins and Punk got into a heated brawl in the audience and around the ringside area.
Other announced matches for the January 6 event are Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala in a Tribal Combat Match and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.
This year, WWE and Netflix entered into a partnership that will see Raw on the world's biggest streaming service for the next 10 years. Neflix paid WWE $5 billion for the Raw rights.
