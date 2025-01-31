WWE SmackDown Adds Kevin Owens Segment, Announces First Hour Will Be Commercial Free
Kevin Owens will appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown.
In a post made on X by WWE, SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore announced that Kevin Owens will have his chance to speak in an interview in the ring during tonight's show. He also announced that the special broadcast will air commercial-free for the first hour.
The segment comes on the heels of last week's episode where Owens interrupted the broadcast to berate Tessitore and question his journalistic integrity for interviewing Cody Rhodes. Tonight, Tessitore says, Owens will get his equal time.
"A week ago on SmackDown I was in this ring for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. A half an hour later while we were broadcasting, all of the sudden the broadcast was interrupted and I was berated by Kevin Owens, who questioned my journalistic integrity. Now, I can't condone Kevin Owens' actions of threatening and attacks, however I will say this... I've given it some thought and I do want to give him his fair and balanced equal time."- Joe Tessitore
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will square off in a Ladder Match tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Tonight's SmackDown card includes:
- Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin for the Women's United States Championship
- Liv Morgan vs. Naomi
- Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
- #DIY & Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Pretty Deadly
- Kevin Owens exclusive interview with Joe Tessitore
