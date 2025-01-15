Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Rumors: Major Tiffany Stratton WrestleMania 41 Update

Zack Heydorn

WWE

Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE Women's Champion and she's also in the mix for a major match at this year's WrestleMania.

Wrestlevotes is reporting that the plan being talked about right now inside WWE is Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair. Flair has been on the shelf for months thanks to a knee injury, but her return is likely imminent. This bout would be a huge first WrestleMania match for Stratton.

Stratton was called up to the main roster early in 2024 and won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match to earn a future shot at the world championship. On the first Smackdown of 2025, Stratton used that contract and cashed in her opportunity on Nia Jax.

Stratton is a former NXT Champion.

Flair is a multiple-time women's champion in WWE. Her injury kept her off the WrestleMania 40 card in Philadelphia. At WrestleMania 39, Flair wrestled Rhea Ripley in one of the more memorable matches on the card.

MORE: Charlotte Flair Teases Futuristic New Look Ahead Of WWE Return

This year's WrestleMania 41 event will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Matches for the show have not been announced as of this time.

Zack Heydorn
