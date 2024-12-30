Charlotte Flair Teases Futuristic New Look Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair has been lighting up the WWE rumor mill lately.
While it's still unclear when and where we might see her next, her return does appear to be nearing.
The Queen missed 2024 due to a knee injury sustained late last year, but in the past month there has been numerous signs pointing to her imminent return, although exactly when and where remains unclear.
Back on the 18th of December, Flair posted a picture of her training with NXT star Lainey Reid.
More recently, there's been reports noting that Flair's presentation will be tweaked. Per WrestleVotes: “I know her presentation will be different. It’ll be more towards the Queen type of gimmick... maybe like a dark queen, okay, maybe like a little Seth Rollins-esque flare in her attire. She’ll just be turned up a little volume wise.”
Now, Flair has taken to Twitter to tease her bold new look. In the post, she dons a sleek, futuristic black outfit while seated before an array of computer monitors, giving off serious The Matrix vibes. Her caption read "It's all about the game and how you play it 😈."
