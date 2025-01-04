Tiffany Stratton Cashes In MITB, Wins Championship On WWE Smackdown
Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE Women's Champion.
On Friday's episode of Smackdown, Stratton ran down to the ring during the Nia Jax vs. Naomi championship match while both women were down. Stratton told a referee she was cashing in, but pushed him out of the way and clocked Naomi with her briefcase instead.
With Naomi knocked out, Jax stumbled to the top rope and hit her splash finish from the second rope before covering Naomi to retain the championship. Stratton celebrated with Jax in the ring, but then hit Jax with her briefcase too. With Jax stunned, Bianca Belair hit Jax with a KOD for good measure.
At that point, Stratton rolled out of the ring and officially told the referee she was cashing in her MITB contract. When the bell for the Stratton vs. Jax match ran, Stratton climbed to the top rope and hit Jax with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Stratton then made the cover for the 1,2,3 to win the championship -- her first since joining the main roster.
Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank contract this year at the Money in the Bank PLE. She's hung around Jax for months, teasing cashing in at various times, but had not yet pulled the trigger until tonight.
Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion. She joined the main roster early in 2024.
