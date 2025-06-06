WWE Rumors: R-Truth's Possible Landing Spot After WWE Release
A new report gives brand new insight into the landing place for R-Truth, after the WWE decided not to renew his contract with the company last week.
The Wrestling Observer reported in their latest newsletter that TNA has already said they'd like to make R-Truth an offer to join their company, once his contract is officially up with WWE. This would be an interesting twist in the R-Truth saga given how connected TNA and WWE are at this point in time.
Last weekend, WWE talent relations notified Truth that he wouldn't be getting re-signed by the company. Truth posted a statement on social media about his departure, which sent fans into a frenzy. This week on WWE Raw, the audience chanted "we want Truth."
Truth has been on the WWE roster since joining the company in 2008. Prior to that, he had an Attitude Era stint in the company as K-Kwik. In between the Kwik run and returning as R-Truth in WWE, he spent time in TNA as Ron Killings and became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion.
MORE: Triple H Receives Heavy Backlash After R-Truth Announces WWE Departure
Most recently, Truth had been active with WWE in a feud with John Cena. Truth and Cena squared off in a non-title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event late last month. Truth was unable to overcome Cena and lost the match by submission.
In addition to the news of Truth departing WWE, Carlito and Sarah Logan were both informed last weekend that they would no longer be with the company either.
