Triple H Receives Heavy Backlash After R-Truth Announces WWE Departure
The passionate pro wrestling section of the internet was set ablaze Sunday afternoon when longtime WWE Superstar R-Truth announced that he was leaving the company.
It was later confirmed by multiple outlets that the 53-year-old's contract was not being renewed, despite currently having one of the company's best selling t-shirts, which was created for his match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The support for Truth on social media in the hours since his announcement has been loud and vast. Everyone from current and former WWE starts, to thousands of his beloved fans have expressed their heartbreak over the news.
A few hours later, Carlito announced that his WWE contract was not going to be renewed. This despite his current involvement in Judgment Day storylines.
The above X post from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, sending congratulations to new AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, was his only one of the day.
Angry fans over the Truth and Carlito departures could not type their responses fast enough:
One fan called out Triple H for acting like nothing had happened.
Another posted an image that said "We stand with R-Truth."
This fan called it a "huge mistake."
There were naturally some more colorful responses, which we will let readers view for themselves if they so choose.
WWE has yet to acknowledge Truth or Carlito's release publicly, which may be a huge contributing factor to the flood of negative comments on The Game's post about Vikingo. Regardless, Dave Meltzer has provided some more context into the decision to let them go on the latest edition of Wrestling Oberver Radio.
While it was ultimately Triple H's call to allow their contracts to expire, Meltzer makes it sound as though the directive to cut the roster down came from higher up the chain in TKO.
MORE: Multiple AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Departures From Company
“They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many people they have to cut or how much money they have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is.”
R-Truth and Carilto have now joined dozens of other stars who have either been released or not had their contracts renewed in recent months. Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Carmella and Sonya Deville among them.
According to Meltzer, the moves were largely done to make room for new additions to the main roster from NXT, like Fraxiom, Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. With more reportedly on the way.
