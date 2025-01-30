WWE Rumors: Royal Rumble Returns, Wyatt Sicks Absence, Scary Asuka Tweets
Might we see Mrs. Punk make a comeback at the Royal Rumble?
As always, The Takedown on SI does not imply that all of the following are facts, but speculates on the latest gossip and rumors in professional wrestling. Take these with a grain of salt.
- CM Punk was briefly interviewed by backstage WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond this week. When asked who he'd like to see in this weekend's women's Royal Rumble, Punk responded by saying, "There’s a big one that I’m not going to say because I’m gonna get in trouble.” Rumors point to Punk's wife, former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, as the subject of his take.
- After being officially moved to WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their first appearance on the show. While talk about the Alexa Bliss contract situation has a part to play in their absence, Fightful Select reports that it's an injury-related issue holding the frightening faction back.
- Fightful and PW Insider both reported that Omos may appear in the men's Royal Rumble. It's been discussed that he'll be at the event in some capacity but it's currently unclear if he'll actually compete.
- Asuka made some concerning X posts on Wednesday (January 29). One post read, "I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond."
- According to PW Insider Elite, WWE is hoping AJ Styles is physically cleared to make a return at the men's Royal Rumble this weekend. Styles suffered a foot injury in a match with Carmelo Hayes on October 4 and has been out of action since.
