RVD Revels Pro Wrestling Retirement Plans
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is one of the most popular acts of his time, and his time in the business may never actually end.
RVD electrified audiences across ECW, WWE, WCW, and TNA for decades, and has even made appearances in AEW in recent years. But even at 54 years old, he doesn't believe he's ever going to truly step away.
He appeared on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, and noted he doesn't think he will ever truly retire from pro wrestling.
“I don’t [think I am], and I don’t think I will [retire]. That’s how I feel right now. I feel like even if I don’t take wrestling bookings anymore, I don’t think I’ll make a big deal out of retirement. Because when wrestlers retire and they end up coming back and wrestling anyway. ‘No, I want one more match.’ For me, that is completely eating up the credibility that I had in wrestling retirement matches," he said.
MORE: WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
"I doubt that I’ll ever feel like, ‘No, I’m going to be different. I never want to wrestle right now. I’m done.’ I just see me is just going with the flow. And someday, when you say, 'are you still wrestling?' I might say, 'It’s been six years,' and then I might have a match."
Van Dam noted he has become aware of what has happened to many of his peers in the industry, and is cognizant of what could happen to his value if he isn't careful.
"I've always said also, I want to price myself out and not wear myself and my value down," he said. "A lot of my peers, they were worth so much in their prime and then they are not worth as much, can't get booked as much, so they come down and compromise and that has a cycle effect where they are worth less. But I'm not gonna do that, I'd rather have less people afford me until I don't wrestle that way instead of wrestling myself into a grave and my last match was $5."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The 25 Most Memorable Trish Stratus Moments On Her 25 Year Anniversary
Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE WrestleMania Weekend Event
WWE NXT Star Cried When Told About Royal Rumble Appearance