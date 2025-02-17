Wrestling On FanNation

Shane McMahon Net Worth 2025

Sid Pullar III

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shane McMahon is an American businessman and former professional wrestler who is the son of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. While most well-known because of his father to some, Shane has more than cemented his own legacy in the wrestling and business worlds.

With epic clashes against the likes of Kurt Angle, Big Show, and AJ Styles, McMahon proved himself to be the most athletically gifted member of the famed and controversial family inside the squared circle. He then ventured to establish himself outside WWE.

With his WWE career and activity as an entrepreneur, "Shane O' Mac" has earned a wealthy lifestyle. Here is Shane McMahon's net worth for 2025.

  1. What is Shane McMahon's Net Worth in 2025?
  2. Shane McMahon's Salary
  3. Shane McMahon's Charity Work

Name

Shane Brandon McMahon

Estimated Net Worth (2025)

$200 Million (estimated)

Sources of Wealth

Professional Wrestling, Businesses

Salary

$1 Million annually

Businesses (Ownership)

Seven Stars Cloud Group, other business ventures

Charity

Make-A-Wish

What is Shane McMahon's Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shane McMahon currently has a net worth estimated at $200 million. The source of McMahon's wealth comes from the valuation of his previous stock in WWE and his other business ventures. However, there are also reports that Shane liquidated the majority if not all of his stock before the sale of the company to Endeavor, which would likely mean his net worth is significantly lower.

MORE: Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary 'Mr. McMahon': Full Breakdown & Coverage Guide

McMahon is a former WWE European and Hardcore Champion. He also held the position of SmackDown General Manager from 2016 to 2019.

Shane has put on many memorable bouts throughout his career over the years, such as X-Pac, Test, Vince McMahon, Big Show, Kane, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Shane McMahon's Salary

As of earnings reported back in 2018, Shane McMahon earned an annual salary of $955,175 as payment for being a WWE performer only, which doesn't include his previous roles in management. Shane's current earnings, if any, are unknown.

McMahon held the position of chairman of Seven Stars Cloud Group and is also a part-owner of the Indian Larry Motorcycle Shop in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The former WWE star still has minority shares in the company and has several past business ventures, such as You-On-Demand.

Shane McMahon's Charity Work

Due to the WWE's long lasting connection with the organization, Shane McMahon has often been a contributor for the Make-A-Wish, granting wishes for numerous sick children during his time in the company.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Court Rules Former Vince McMahon Lawyer Wrongly Withheld Documents From Grand Jury

Vince McMahon Net Worth 2025

Stephanie McMahon Opens The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Triple H Net Worth 2025

Published
Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.