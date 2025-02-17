Shane McMahon Net Worth 2025
Shane McMahon is an American businessman and former professional wrestler who is the son of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. While most well-known because of his father to some, Shane has more than cemented his own legacy in the wrestling and business worlds.
With epic clashes against the likes of Kurt Angle, Big Show, and AJ Styles, McMahon proved himself to be the most athletically gifted member of the famed and controversial family inside the squared circle. He then ventured to establish himself outside WWE.
With his WWE career and activity as an entrepreneur, "Shane O' Mac" has earned a wealthy lifestyle. Here is Shane McMahon's net worth for 2025.
Name
Shane Brandon McMahon
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$200 Million (estimated)
Sources of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Businesses
Salary
$1 Million annually
Businesses (Ownership)
Seven Stars Cloud Group, other business ventures
Charity
Make-A-Wish
What is Shane McMahon's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shane McMahon currently has a net worth estimated at $200 million. The source of McMahon's wealth comes from the valuation of his previous stock in WWE and his other business ventures. However, there are also reports that Shane liquidated the majority if not all of his stock before the sale of the company to Endeavor, which would likely mean his net worth is significantly lower.
MORE: Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary 'Mr. McMahon': Full Breakdown & Coverage Guide
McMahon is a former WWE European and Hardcore Champion. He also held the position of SmackDown General Manager from 2016 to 2019.
Shane has put on many memorable bouts throughout his career over the years, such as X-Pac, Test, Vince McMahon, Big Show, Kane, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.
Shane McMahon's Salary
As of earnings reported back in 2018, Shane McMahon earned an annual salary of $955,175 as payment for being a WWE performer only, which doesn't include his previous roles in management. Shane's current earnings, if any, are unknown.
McMahon held the position of chairman of Seven Stars Cloud Group and is also a part-owner of the Indian Larry Motorcycle Shop in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The former WWE star still has minority shares in the company and has several past business ventures, such as You-On-Demand.
Shane McMahon's Charity Work
Due to the WWE's long lasting connection with the organization, Shane McMahon has often been a contributor for the Make-A-Wish, granting wishes for numerous sick children during his time in the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Court Rules Former Vince McMahon Lawyer Wrongly Withheld Documents From Grand Jury
Stephanie McMahon Opens The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble